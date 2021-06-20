Celtic star Tom Rogic was likely to leave the club this summer before the Hoops appointed the midfielder’s countryman Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, according to The Athletic.

The Glasgow giants are bracing for serious changes at the club, with a number of players expected to move in and out of Parkhead during the ongoing transfer window.

While Celtic have put an end to their manager hunt with the appointment of Postecoglou, they still have to address the future of several first team stars.

The likes of Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie have attracted significant transfer interest and are expected to leave the Bhoys this summer.

One such player who could potentially be on his way out of Parkhead this summer is 28-year-old midfielder Rogic.

It is said that the Australian was likely to put an end to his eight-and-a-half year association with Celtic in the current window before the club appointed fellow countryman Postecoglou at the helm.

Rogic has attracted interest from several clubs in Asia, but the arrival of Postecoglou in Glasgow could have changed things for the midfielder.

The Australia international scored two and provided five assists from 31 appearances across all competitions for Celtic last season.