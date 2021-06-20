Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is set to leave Cagliari following the expiry of his contract this summer.

Liverpool sold Klavan to Cagliari in the 2018 summer transfer window, banking a fee of £2m for the centre-back’s signature.

Klavan has since gone on to make 64 appearances for Cagliari, with 61 in Serie A, but struggled to earn regular game time last term as the club finished 16th in the Italian top flight.

He is out of contract at Cagliari at the end of the month and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, will leave the club on a free transfer.

Klavan may be an attractive target for a host of clubs this summer due to his free agent status.

He made 53 appearances at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, having been signed by the Anfield outfit from Augsburg in 2016.

The 35-year-old will now look for his next challenge in the game and is likely to have a host of offers on his table.

Klavan won 127 caps for Estonia between 2003 and 2019.