Lyon have not lowered their asking price for Maxwel Cornet and are still holding out for a fee of £20m for the Leeds United target, according to The Sun.

The Yorkshire-based club are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, with Ezgjan Alioski likely to leave the club when his contract runs out this month.

And Cornet, who made 39 appearances across all competitions for Lyon in the recently concluded season, has emerged as a potential option for Leeds.

The Whites are said to have identified the 24-year-old as an ideal candidate to bolster their full-back options, but Lyon’s asking price for the player has proven to be a hurdle.

The Ligue 1 outfit are demanding a transfer fee of £20m for the sale of Cornet and have shown no signs of being willing to make adjustments.

Despite Leeds not being willing to meet their demands, Lyon have not lowered their asking price and are still holding out for a fee of £20m for the left-back.

It remains to be seen if Lyon might lower their demands as the transfer window drags on, but Leeds are keen to do their transfer business as soon as possible.

Watford have also been linked with wanting Cornet, but the Hornets have played down the suggestion despite having targeted the player, unsuccessfully, two years ago.