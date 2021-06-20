Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison is of the view that Chelsea star Kai Havertz struggled in his debut Premier League season due to off-the-field issues and insisted that he will be excel in the next campaign.

Havertz joined Chelsea last summer off the back of impressive seasons with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

However, Havertz struggled with injuries and illness in his maiden Premier League season as he scored just four goals in 27 appearances for the Blues, much less than his tally in the previous two seasons for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga where he crossed the ten-goal mark both times.

Hutchison though thinks that Havertz will be on song for the Blues next season without a doubt.

He blamed external issues surrounding Havertz for his performances in the Premier League and stressed that now that he has got a lay of the land he will be phenomenal for the Blues next season.

“Yes and I think he’ll be great next season”, Hutchison said on ESPN FC when asked about whether he thinks Havertz is back to his best.

“For a million reasons.

“Coming to England, you can’t speak the language.

“You’ve got to deal with Covid, he had Covid, he’s struggled, he’s had loads of injuries.

“Going to a brand new club he’s had different mangers to deal with.

“He’ll be absolutely flying next season.”

While his performances in the Premier League were considered below par, Havertz did score the winning goal in the Champions League final.

He will be hoping to help his team out even more next season and help them challenge for the Premier League title.