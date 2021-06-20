Ipswich Town have pressed the accelerator in their efforts to sign Celtic target Benjamin Siegrist, according to The Sun.

Siegrist arrived at the Scottish side in the summer of 2018 and has been Dundee United’s first-choice goalkeeper ever since.

He has made over 100 appearances for the Tangerines in his time at the Scottish club and helped them secure promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of Celtic, who are tipped to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and have been strongly linked with Siegrist.

However, Ipswich also want to sign a goalkeeper and it is claimed they are now pushing for the Swiss shot-stopper.

They will look to move quicker than their competitors for the 29-year-old’s signature and take him to Portman Road.

Siegrist could be tempted by the chance to play his football south of the border, with Paul Cook looking to build a side to win promotion from League One.

The custodian spent time in Aston Villa’s youth academy before establishing himself in the senior game at Vaduz.