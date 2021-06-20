Leeds United defender Niall Huggins is against leaving Elland Road on loan this summer as he eyes first team involvement, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites sent a raft of Under-23s stars out on loan spells this season in a bid to hand them regular senior team football and speed their development.

They are set to sanction a number of loan moves for players once again this summer and have already sent striker Ryan Edmondson to Fleetwood Town.

However, not all of the club’s young talents are keen to depart Elland Road as they have seen Marcelo Bielsa involve Under-23s stars in the first team on a regular basis.

Defender Huggins is one of the players against an exit from Leeds this summer.

At present the 20-year-old prefers to remain at Elland Road and look to catch Bielsa’s eye in the hope of pushing into the first team mix.

Huggins made his first team debut this term, being brought on off the bench against Arsenal in a 4-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

The defender, who came through the youth ranks at Elland Road, is a Wales Under-21 international.