Leeds United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, a player that Marcelo Bielsa is keen to take to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants were keen on landing a midfielder in the transfer window last summer, but saw a deal for Michael Cuisance collapse.

They did not bring in a midfielder in the January transfer window and could look to address the matter in the ongoing transfer window this summer, with several players linked with the Elland Road outfit.

Cagliari midfielder Nandez is a midfielder Leeds boss Bielsa is claimed to want and it has been suggested the Premier League side could trigger his buy-out clause.

However, Leeds could face trouble signing Nandez as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Uruguayan is not convinced by the idea of moving to Elland Road.

Nandez is also attracting interest from Inter and may prefer to stay in Serie A.

The midfielder, currently in action at the Copa America with Uruguay, is though only expected to give serious consideration to his future after the tournament.

Nandez, 25, clocked 32 appearances in Serie A for Cagliari this season and picked up eight yellow cards and a single red card.