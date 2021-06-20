Leeds United have yet to make a decision over the future of midfielder Robbie Gotts, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire giants loaned Gotts out to Lincoln City for the first half of the season before he then finished the campaign in League Two with Salford City.

Gotts, 21, is a highly rated talent at Elland Road and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has shown himself willing to play youngsters in the first team, with Pascal Struijk making an impression last term.

However, the jury is out on whether Gotts will be in line for another loan spell away from Leeds next term or be kept around the first team squad for added depth.

And Leeds have yet to make a decision on what to do with Gotts.

The youngster started life at right-back at Leeds, but was converted into a midfielder by Bielsa.

Gotts made seven appearances in League One last term, while he clocked 22 outings in League Two.

Leeds have Gotts under contract until the summer of 2022 and he has made three senior appearances for the club.