Newcastle United could offer Freddie Woodman in a player-plus-cash deal in an attempt to land Joe Willock on a permanent basis from Arsenal, according to Chronicle Live.

Willock spent the latter half of the recently concluded season on loan at St. James’ Park and scored eight goals from 14 appearances for the Magpies.

Having been impressed by the 21-year-old’s performances, Steve Bruce has made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants the midfielder back at the club on a permanent deal.

However, a permanent deal for Willock would cost Newcastle as much as £30m, which would eat up a significant chunk of their transfer budget.

In an attempt to bring Willock’s transfer fee down, the Magpies could potentially offer Arsenal 24-year-old goalkeeper Woodman in a player-plus-cash deal.

Woodman, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City and is valued at £10m by Newcastle, has been on the north London outfit’s radar for two years.

Arsenal are said to be looking to add an English goalkeeper to their homegrown quota and could be interested in taking Woodman to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen if they will be open to accepting the goalkeeper in a player-plus-cash deal for Willock.