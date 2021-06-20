Sunderland have accepted defeat in their battle to retain Charlie Wyke, with the striker holding a fresh round of talks with Celtic, according to the Northern Echo.

The 28-year-old was Sunderland’s top scorer last season and played a key role in Lee Johnson’s side earning a place in League One playoffs.

However, Wyke has a contract with the Black Cats coming to an end this month and his time at the Stadium of Light appears to be coming to a close.

Sunderland have been trying to tie the striker down to a new deal, but have now accepted defeat in the battle to retain his services beyond the summer.

Wyke has held a fresh round of talks with Celtic in the last few days over a move to Parkhead and looks set to be on his way to join the Glasgow giants.

The former Middlesbrough frontman has attracted interest from several clubs recently, but the Scottish Premiership outfit appear to be his next destination.

It is said that Wyke prefers to put pen to paper on a deal with Celtic over a transfer to a Championship club and signing a new deal at Sunderland.

While Wyke appears to be on his way out, Sunderland’s talks with Aiden McGeady over a new deal are heading in a positive direction.