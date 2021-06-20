New Blackpool signing Josh Bowler has revealed that manager Neil Critchley impressed him immensely in his spell at Liverpool, where he managed the Reds’ Under-18s and Under-23s.

Critchley was in charge of Liverpool’s youth teams for more than half-a-decade before leaving to manage Blackpool’s senior team last year.

Bowler meanwhile was at the academy of cross-town rivals Everton during that spell, a tenure which came to an end after he joined Blackpool to link up with Critchley.

📝 Blackpool FC is pleased to announce the signing of Josh Bowler on a one year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/o6Dt9EHemJ pic.twitter.com/89gdQ1dYWA — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) June 19, 2021

The winger cannot wait to play for Critchley, admitting that he paid close attention to how the manager set his sides up at Liverpool and how he wanted his teams to play.

He added that he feels Blackpool are on a brilliant trajectory and he is excited to be part of the side next season, in what he believes will be a wonderful campaign for the Seasiders.

“I can’t wait to play under him [Critchley]”, Bowler was quoted as saying by Blackpool’s official site.

“Obviously when I was coming through the ranks at Everton, he was at Liverpool so I saw him quite a lot.

“I always liked the style of play he seemed to bring to the side, as it was really difficult to play against.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer a bit before the move was confirmed and he told me where he thought I could go and the brilliant journey this club is on, so it’s very exciting.

“I’m hoping I can flourish here and help the team as much as I can in what I’m sure will be a really good season for the club.”

Critchley’s appointment at Blackpool has been a successful one so far as he guided the Seasiders to their goal of achieving promotion to the Championship this term.