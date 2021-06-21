Fiorentina have entered negotiations with Chelsea over a move for wing-back Davide Zappacosta, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 29-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2017 from Torino, and was shipped off on loan spells at Roma and Genoa in the last two seasons

Zappacosta’s performances with the Rossoblu in the season gone by have drawn admiring glances from rival Serie A clubs, including Inter and Fiorentina.

The wing-back, who is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, could be handed an opportunity to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer as, according to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are keen on taking him back to Italy.

La Viola have entered talks with Chelsea over a move for Zappacosta, with the Blues tipped to be looking for a fee of around the €8m mark.

Fiorentina are looking to bring in Zappacosta to replace Pol Lirola, who is keen on joining his loan club Marseille permanently this summer.

Serie A champions Inter still see the Chelsea man as a potential recruit in the ongoing window, but Fiorentina have made the first concrete move to try to lure him away.

Zappacosta’s current deal at Chelsea runs through until the summer of 2022 but he looks set to depart the club if an acceptable offer is made.