Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that giving Ryan Mason the Tottenham Hotspur managerial role on a permanent basis would be a car crash as he is not experienced enough for the job.

Spurs’ search for a new manager following sacking Jose Mourinho mid-April is dragging on after talks between Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso all ended without success.

Mason was handed the temporary reins at Tottenham as caretaker manager following Mourinho‘s departure, during which the club won four games and lost three, including an EFL Cup final.

There have been suggestions that Mason should be handed the Spurs hot-seat, with the club’s chase for a manager yet to bear fruit, but ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan has insisted the 30-year-old does not have the experience or credentials for that role.

Responding to suggestions about handing Mason the Spurs Job, Jordan told talkSPORT: “In footballing managerial terms, he [Mason] is a boy, he is a child.

“He does not have the experience, he does have the management credentials, he does not have the criteria.”

Jordan insisted that Spurs hiring Mason as manager would be a car crash and it would be the worst thing for him, the club, and the players as he does not possess the toolkit.

“The worst thing in the world, that anybody can do is give him [Mason] a job that he not capable of doing, because he simply does not have the toolkit to do it.

“It will not help him, it will not help Tottenham, it will not help them achieve something, it will not help the players be developed, it would be a car crash.”

Jordan went on to stress that if Spurs are looking to be an elite club, they should try to bring an elite manager and not inexperienced people that need to learn while on the job.

“If you are trying to be an elite football club, then you try to employ elite managers and you try to build a club from that perspective, not go to someone to learn on your dime in their time.”