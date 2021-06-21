Rangers defender Nikola Katic feels it is strange that only two players are representing the Scottish champions for Scotland at the European Championship.

Steven Gerrard’s side put an end to Celtic’s nine-year hold over the Scottish Premiership title by going unbeaten in the recently concluded season.

Despite Rangers’ emphatic title triumph, only Nathan Patterson and Jon McLaughlin are representing Scotland at the ongoing European Championship from the squad.

While the Scottish champions only have two players in the Scotland squad, Celtic have six, including loan star Jack Hendry, and Katic feels the ratio is strange.

The Croatian pointed out how Ryan Jack harshly missed out on a call up due to an injury and stressed that Allan McGregor has already retired from international football.

Katic also thinks that the lack of Rangers representation in the Scotland squad is understandable as Gerrard’s side also largely rely on foreign players.

“It’s a little strange, but it’s also understandable because we have a lot of foreign players, as well as English“, Katic told Croatian outlet Tportal.

“As for the Scots from our team, Ryan Jack should have been called up as well, but he had surgery [on a niggling calf injury].

“Goalkeeper Allan McGregor said goodbye to the national team.“

Katic himself missed out on a call up to the Croatia squad, having suffered a ligament injury last year.