Serie A outfit Lazio have joined the race for Valentin Rosier’s signature, as the scramble for the Celtic target heats up.

Rosier has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, including Ligue 1 giants Marseille and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, following a successful loan spell at Besiktas.

The right-back was a fixture in the Besiktas squad that lifted the domestic double in Turkey in the season gone by and is a man in-demand in the ongoing transfer window.

Marseille are locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over taking him to France and are nearing an agreement, while Celtic are trying to hijack the deal having tabled an offer for his services.

And it appears the Hoops are set to face yet more competition for Rosier’s signature as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio have jumped into the race for him.

Contacts between Lazio and Sporting Lisbon are progressing, as they look to lure him away to Italy.

Celtic are looking to have more options in the right-back role as they are keen on filling the vacant spot left by Jeremie Frimpong, who left the club in January and the Bhoys will be hoping to win the race.

It has been claimed that Sporting Lisbon are willing to part ways with the Celtic target for a cut-price fee of €7m.

And now he is likely to have another option on the table in the shape of Lazio.