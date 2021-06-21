Lazio are aware they need to make space in their squad by offloading players before launching a swoop for Arsenal star Lucas Torreira, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arleta at the Emirates Stadium, Torreira was shipped off on a season-long loan deal to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The Spanish giants opted to not buy the Uruguayan outright and he is set to return to London, but he is linked with leaving Arsenal again this summer, this time on a permanent basis.

Serie A giants Lazio are keen to snap up the midfielder and he is ready to move back to Italy, where he plied his trade for Sampdoria and Pescara.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Lazio are aware they will need to offload players and make space in their squad before making a move for Torreira.

The Biancocelesti will need to part ways with Lucas Leiva, Gonzalo Escalante or Danilo Cataldi to be in a position that enable them to make a move for Torreira.

Arsenal are tipped to be looking for a fee in the €20m range for the 25-year-old, which Lazio are prepared to play in two €10m instalments and are looking to offer him a €3m salary.

It remains to be seen whether Torreira will return to Italy this summer, as it appears he is no longer part of Arteta’s plans at Arsenal.