Liverpool are open to offers for Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, but are in no rush to push him out of the club, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old faces an uncertain future at Anfield, having fallen down the pecking order at the Merseyside-based club during the 2020/21 campaign.

Shaqiri decided against leaving Liverpool last summer and chose to fight for his place in the team, but could only amass around 820 minutes of playing time across all competitions.

Having struggled for playing time, there have been suggestions that the winger could be on his way out of Anfield this summer, with the player said to be attracting interest from Italy.

Liverpool do not plan to stand in the former Bayern Munich star’s way if he wants to leave and are willing to entertain offers for him this summer.

However, with two more years remaining on his contract with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in no rush to push the Switzerland international out of Anfield.

Though the Reds are prepared to part ways with Shaqiri, it appears that they will only sanction a transfer if they receive a suitable offer.

Shaqiri starred in Switzerland’s 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship on Sunday, finding the back of the net twice and displaying what he is capable of.

With the former Stoke City man capable of playing on the wings and as an attacking midfielder, Klopp could have a good option on his hands if Liverpool do keep him beyond the summer.