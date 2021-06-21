Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed that he cannot see Harvey Elliott playing regularly at Anfield next season, despite his successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott spent the last season out on loan at Blackburn in the Championship and in his first year of playing regular first-team football, the youngster put in impressive performances.

In 41 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship, he scored seven goals while also laying on eleven assists for his team-mates.

Even after the impressive spell at Blackburn however, Barnes does not feel Elliott is ready to slot into Liverpool’s attack next season.

The Reds legend predicted that Elliott will not follow the career trajectory of Manchester City star Phil Foden by being a regular for his side at a young age and warned the youngster that he may have to settle for being a bit-part player next season at Anfield.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Barnes said: “I’ve seen Harvey Elliott a lot when he was playing at Liverpool and I know what a good player he is.

“Is he going to play in one of those front three positions for Liverpool? No he’s not.

“Just because Phil Foden has done it at Manchester City and he’s English doesn’t mean that every good player who is young and English is going to break into the top teams.

“I can’t see Harvey breaking into Liverpool’s team and playing regularly.

“If he wants to come back next year and be a squad player then that’s fine, but even though he’s had a good season at Blackburn, I don’t think he’s going to come back to Liverpool and push for regular football.”

Before going on loan to Blackburn, Elliott had already taken the field eight times for the Reds and it remains to be seen if the young winger will stay on at Liverpool next season or will be sent out on another loan to further his progress.