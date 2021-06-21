Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed his belief that Ousmane Dembele would suit the system of the Reds team under Jurgen Klopp more than Antoine Griezmann.

Both Dembele and Griezmann have been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool, in the summer as the pair have found it hard to produce performances that justify their mammoth prices.

In his two seasons at Barcelona, Griezmann has not passed the 15-goal mark in either campaign in the league, while Dembele struggled with injuries from his first year at the Catalan club.

Barnes prefers Dembele over Griezmann at Liverpool as he thinks the former would be more suited to playing in the system that Klopp employs.

The Reds legend noted the young age as well as the speed of Dembele as reasons for which he ultimately prefers him over Griezmann.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Barnes said: “Anything can happen in football.

“You talk about Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United, but Griezmann to Liverpool? We’ve been linked with Ousmane Dembele and I personally believe that would be a better fit.

“A because of his age and B because of the type of player he is.

“Dembele’s quick, he’s fast and he’s like both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

“Because of the style of football that Liverpool play, then that’s why I think Dembele would suit us more than Antoine Griezmann.

“If Liverpool however did go for a player of Griezmann’s quality then that would be great, but if the decision was up to me then I would go for Dembele.”

Apart from Liverpool, Dembele has also been linked with fellow English giants Chelsea, while Griezmann has expressed his wish to move to a Major League Soccer club after his contract expires at Barcelona.