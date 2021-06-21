Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is interested in taking over as the manager of Crystal Palace following talks with the club, but is yet to make a final decision as he has offers from elsewhere, according to the Guardian.

The Eagles are looking for a new manager following the departure of Roy Hodgson and appeared to be edging towards appointing Nuno Espirito Santo at one point.

However, the negotiations with the former Wolves boss collapsed and Crystal Palace have now zeroed in on Swiss tactician Favre as the man they want at the helm.

The Selhurst Park outfit are said to have held talks with the former Borussia Dortmund boss over taking charge as their new manager for the 2021/22 season.

And the 63-year-old can see himself stepping into Hodgson’s boots and taking over the reins at the Premier League club.

However, Favre also has other offers and interest from several clubs, including in the Premier League, and is yet to make a final decision on his future.

Having seen their talks with Nuno end unsuccessfully, Crystal Palace will be hoping that their negotiations with Favre reach a positive conclusion.

It remains to be seen if Favre will be tempted by other offers on his table or will accept the Eagles’ proposal and move to Selhurst Park instead.