Southampton and Norwich City have seen their hopes of landing target Brandon Williams boosted as Manchester United are warming up to sending him out on loan for next season, according to Hampshire Live.

Southampton have been long-term admirers of the 20-year-old, with their interest in the full-back dating back to last year and their last attempt at signing him being in January.

The Saints tried to acquire Williams’ services during the winter transfer window of last season before Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked a move.

Despite failing to convince the Red Devils to send the youngster out on loan twice, Southampton remain interested in him and are prepared to make a third attempt.

And Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have now received a major boost in their attempt to sign Williams as Manchester United are warming to the prospect of loaning him out for a season.

However, the Old Trafford outfit would not be willing to include a buy option in any deal for Williams, though Southampton have been keen to add that clause.

The Saints would be looking to sign the full-back on loan regardless, but could face competition from Premier League rivals Norwich, who are also keen on the player.

Williams’ ability to play both as a left-back and a right-back makes him an attractive option for Southampton, as well as the Canaries.