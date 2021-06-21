Rangers defender Nikola Katic is looking to make up for lost time after recovering from a nightmare ligament injury that saw him having to go under the knife on three occasions.

The Croatia international received a major setback when he ruptured his cruciate ligament during pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign last year.

Suffering an injury to his ligament saw Katic being sidelined for an extended period of time and he missed the whole of Rangers’ title-winning campaign.

The 24-year-old has revealed that he has recovered from the injury and will now be looking to make up for lost time when he returns to training with the Gers this summer.

Katic also lifted the lid on his nightmare injury by revealing that there were complications with the problem that saw him having to go under the knife three times.

“That’s right, the injury has healed“, Katic told Croatian outlet Tportal.

“There were some complications, I even underwent three surgeries, but now everything is okay.“

Though Katic missed the whole of the 2020/21 season, he was able to celebrate Rangers’ title win with his team-mates, an experience he dubbed beautiful.

“Yes, I was up there with them [to celebrate the title]“, the Croatian said.

“It is true that I was only there for the last four weeks because before that I was having therapy in Zagreb.

“I was also at the last game, everything was really beautiful.“

Having missed out on the opportunity to feature in Rangers’ title-winning campaign, Katic will be looking to make a significant impact when he returns to action for the side next season.