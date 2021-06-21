Tottenham Hotspur have assured candidates spoken to about their vacant managerial position that the club have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The manager’s chair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains vacant, with chief Daniel Levy and football managing director yet to land their man, having seen talks with multiple candidates come undone.

In addition to the managerial situation, another pressing matter that the Spurs hierarchy currently need to sort out is Kane’s future at the club, amid suggestions he has told Levy he wants to leave.

And it has been claimed that Spurs’ Premier League rivals Manchester City have made an initial £100m bid for Kane’s signature.

However, Spurs have dismissed claims that they have received an official bid for Kane from any interested parties.

The north London giants have been assuring managerial candidates that they have no intention of selling Kane in the ongoing window.

Levy, who is known for being a tough negotiator, values the England captain at £150m and is prepared to do everything he can to ensure the striker plays in Spurs colours next season.

Manchester City are tipped to not stop their interest in Kane with the initial bid, but Spurs are adamant he will remain in the capital beyond the current window, where he is contracted until the summer of 2024.