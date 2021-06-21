Ramiz Zerrouki is keen on staying at his current club FC Twente for another season, despite being on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, it has been claimed in Algeria.

Despite Spurs struggling to find a new boss, football managing director Fabio Paratici is in place to oversee the club’s transfer business as they look to bolster their squad following an underwhelming season.

Tottenham are claimed to have zeroed in on Algeria and Twente star Zerrouki as a potential recruit that they could add to the midfield department in the ongoing window, while several clubs in France also have him in their sights.

The Algerian international had a breakout campaign in the Eredivisie in the season gone by as he made the best of the opportunity to shine, with Twente coach Ron Jans having asked him to step up in place of injured Wout Brama.

However, Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their chase for Zerrouki as according to Algerian outlet Fennec Football, the midfielder is keen on staying at his current club.

The Twente star has decided to remain at the Grolsch Veste for at least one more year despite interest from abroad, including in the shape of Spurs.

Zerrouki registered 31 appearances for Twente in the top flight last season and is now looking to add to that tally in the upcoming campaign.

Highly rated, the 23-year-old has already been capped at senior international level by Algeria.