Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is happy to join Fenerbahce and the Turkish giants are looking for him to terminate his contract in north London.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Schalke, but was unable to help the side avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Schalke are unable to keep Kolasinac given their relegation and his agents have been looking at other options for him.

He has a potential option in Turkey and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, has told Fenerbahce he would be happy to join the club.

The defender is prepared to move to Fenerbahce and his agents are exploring a possible switch to Istanbul.

The full-back, who has a year remaining on his deal with the Gunners, is looking to terminate his contract at Arsenal, which would make him a free agent.

Should he manage to join Fenerbahce, he would be reunited with his former Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil, who now plies his trade for the club.

The left-footed full-back is not thought to be in Arsenal’s plans for next season and he may end up leaving for Turkey on a free transfer this summer.