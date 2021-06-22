Aston Villa are preparing a second offer for Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe as they refuse to give up on a swoop, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Villa Park outfit are admirers of Smith Rowe and see him slotting into a front three with Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia, and Jack Grealish in behind in the number 10 role.

The club failed with a £25m bid earlier this month and Smith Rowe is in talks with Arsenal over a new contract.

Aston Villa though believe it is still worth seeing if a deal with Arsenal can be done and are preparing a second offer for the England Under-21 international.

All eyes will be on whether a second Aston Villa offer might turn Arsenal’s head and force the club to consider selling Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and has had loan spells away from the club at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town.

He made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal last season, scoring twice and clocked the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Smith Rowe has done enough to impress Aston Villa and boss Dean Smith wants the talent at Villa Park.