Bayern Munich believe Kingsley Coman wants to stay at the club, but his father and agent are trying to push him towards a move to England amidst interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old winger has two years left on his contract and has been demanding a new deal on terms he feels are in line with his stature in the squad.

Negotiations between the two sides have not been smooth thus far with Bayern Munich reluctant to meet the wage demands made by his agent Pini Zahavi.

The German champions are reportedly prepared to sell him if they receive a fee of around €100m this summer and he has been linked with Premier League pair Chelsea and Manchester United.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, the Bavarians believes Coman himself is not pushing for a transfer away from the club.

They are under the impression that the France international wants to stay, but is being influenced by his father and Zahavi.

It has been claimed that Bayern Munich feel that the duo are trying to engineer a move away to the Premier League for Coman.

If Coman continues to not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich then the club may be forced to take a decision on selling him soon.