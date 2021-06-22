Arsenal will not face competition from Lazio for the signature of Patrick van Aanholt if they move for him, with the Italian side denying being keen.

The Dutchman is set to become a free agent at the end of this month when his contract at Selhurst Park expires and has been linked with interest from domestic and foreign quarters.

Serie A outfit Lazio have been linked with a move for Van Aanholt, while Crystal Palace’s Premier League rivals Arsenal are claimed to have him on their transfer radar as a low-cost option.

However, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio have denied having any interest in taking the 30-year-old to Italy.

Lazio are keen on roping in a full-back in the ongoing window and are edging closer to sealing a deal for Napoli star Elseid Hysaj.

Van Aanholt is not the man the Biancocelesti are chasing, something which will give Arsenal a boost.

The Gunners lodged an enquiry for Van Aanholt in January and are now set to be in a position to add him to their squad for free, should they choose to swoop for him.

Van Aanholt has spent the whole of senior club career to date in England and it remains to be seen whether he will add Arsenal to his CV.