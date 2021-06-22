Everton director of football Marcel Brands will need to offload players before launching a swoop to rope in PSV Eindhoven star Denzel Dumfries, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Following an impressive season with his club PSV Eindhoven, Dumfries has been catching the eye with a string of stellar outings for the Netherlands in the European Championship.

As his stock continues to rise, Dumfries has turned the heads of several heavyweights across Europe, as in addition to Everton, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan have been linked with interest in his services.

Right-back is a priority position for Everton this summer as centre-back Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and forward Alex Iwobi have all had to step up in place for veteran Seamus Coleman in that position in the season gone by.

Although the Toffees are continuing their chase for a new manager, director of football Brands is overseeing the club’s transfer business in the ongoing window.

And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Brands has to shift players out to get Everton into a position that would enable them to launch a swoop for Dumfries.

The right-back is keen on taking the next step in his career, but Everton will have to offload players before they can open their door for him to the Premier League.

Everton hitman Moise Kean is linked with a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain following his successful loan spell, with a €45m fee mooted, while Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are linked with interest from Arsenal.