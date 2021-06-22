Troy Deeney is of the view that Everton need to do what Liverpool did when bringing in a new manager and appoint someone with a vision and long-term plan instead of going for a big name that might not promise longevity.

The Toffees have entered a fourth week without a manager after Carlo Ancelotti left the club at beginning of this month.

Everton have held talks with a number of candidates to replace the Italian, including former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, which has resulted in a strong negative reaction from some of the fans.

Watford star Deeney is of the view that Everton should look at what rivals Liverpool did when it came to appointing a new boss and try to bring in a manager with a long-term vision, while getting rid of players that play no substantial role at the club.

“I think you look at their squad, a lot of players, a lot of good players but none of them actually fit a system”, Deeney said on talkSPORT while discussing Everton’s managerial situation.

“I think they get the players and try to make the manager or the coach work with that.

“I think they need to do what Liverpool did, appoint a manager, get rid of the deadwood and go with a vision for three, four, five years.”

Deeney feels that Everton are looking at bringing in managers with a high reputation, searching for immediate success, while they should be focusing on appointing someone that can build the club and promise long-term improvements.

“I just think these appointments now are ‘let us get big names’ that might do instant success but there is no longevity towards it, there is no foundation to build off.

“And I think that is what the Everton fans are getting frustrated about.”

Everton’s hierarchy are keen on finding a new man in the dugout as soon as they can with them currently going through a crucial transfer window ahead of a season in which they have ambitions to push for Europe, while pre-season is also edging closer.