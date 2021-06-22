Blackpool boss Neil Critchley insists that new signing Oliver Casey has had a great upbringing at Leeds United and is of the view that it will help the defender during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have confirmed the acquisition of 20-year-old defender Casey from Leeds on a three-year deal, with an option for a further year.

Casey has put an end to his ten-year association with the Yorkshire-based club to join Blackpool as he looks to take the next step in his career as a footballer.

And Blackpool boss Critchley is of the view that the central defender has the pedigree and quality to make an impact at Bloomfield Road.

The former Liverpool youth coach pointed out that Casey has had a great education and upbringing at Leeds and insisted that he will fit right into the environment at Blackpool.

“Olly is a defender with a very good pedigree and is someone we feel will bring real competition to the squad”, Critchley told Blackpool’s official site.

“At just 20 years of age, he is a player who has his best years ahead of him.

“He has had a great education and upbringing at Leeds United, and is someone who we feel will fit in well within the environment we are building here.

“We are looking forward to working with him and helping him develop his game further over the coming years.”

While the fee that Blackpool will pay Leeds for Casey’s services has not been disclosed, it is thought to be a six-figure sum.