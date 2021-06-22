Leeds United have made a bid for Celtic teenager Matthew Anderson as the Premier League club plot a fresh round of recruitment for the academy, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Alongside Marcelo Bielsa’s first team, the Yorkshire-based club also made significant additions to their Thorp Arch ranks ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Leeds added the likes of Dani van den Heuvel, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville to their Under-23s squad last season.

As the new summer transfer window gets into full swing, the Whites are plotting another round of recruitment to bolster Mark Jackson’s options at Thorp Arch.

And as they look to bring in a host of young faces through the doors of the club, Leeds have made an official bid for Celtic’s 17-year-old defender Anderson.

The young left-back has impressed those at Parkhead with his abilities and now the Whites are keen to bring him to England this summer.

The Elland Road outfit have made a formal offer for the teenager, though the value is unknown, and it remains to be seen Celtic will accept it.

Leeds, who intend to significantly bolster their Under-23s ranks this summer, also hold an interest in Celtic’s Leo Hjelde.

The Celtic duo appear to be only two of the several youngsters the Whites have on their radar as they plot a fresh round of recruitment to their youth squad.