Leicester City-bound Patson Daka was not part of the Red Bull Salzburg squad that reported back for pre-season training.

The 22-year-old striker has been expected to leave Red Bull Salzburg this summer after scoring 61 goals in the last two seasons for the club.

Several clubs have been interested in the forward but Leicester appear to have won the race to sign Daka in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that they are on the verge of completing a deal to take Daka to the King Power Stadium this summer.

And according to Austrian daily the Salzburger Nachrichten, in another sign of Daka’s impending departure, he was missing from the squad that reported for pre-season training.

Several of Red Bull Salzburg’s stars have reported back for pre-season with the club, but Daka was one of the notable absentees.

He is not involved in international duty and it could well be a clear sign that the forward is on his way out of the club.

Red Bull Salzburg are expected to bag a fee of €30m from his departure and if completed, it would be the most expensive departure from the Austrian Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen when Daka’s expected move to Leicester is announced in the coming days.