Danny Murphy has insisted that Jordan Henderson’s return to the England team would improve their performances in the European Championship as he would be able to dictate the way that they play as he does with Liverpool.

England have picked up four points from their opening two Euro 2020 games and have already booked their place in the knockout stage.

Despite going undefeated in their opening fixtures against Croatia and Scotland in the continental competition, England have struggled find the back of the net.

Murphy believes that the return of Henderson, who missed his country’s opening fixtures due to a lack of fitness, will provide the solution to their problems.

The former England international insists that Henderson’s ability to dictate the way his team plays, which he has demonstrated in his displays at Liverpool, could add to the Three Lions’ performances in their upcoming games.

“He is also great at leading the press – he’s very proactive in dictating how the whole team do it so well when he plays for Liverpool”, Murphy wrote in his BBC Sport column.

And Murphy is unconcerned over who the Liverpool man might replace, adding: “Whether Henderson came in for Kalvin Phillips or Declan Rice would not really matter for me – we know how talented they both are, and giving one of them a rest would not be a bad thing.

“Even if Henderson only plays for an hour, this is a chance to give him some minutes in this tournament, which is another positive.

“But on top of that, his leadership is so important, and with him in midfield we will have more influence on the tempo of the game.”

It remains to be seen whether Henderson will play a part for England when they host Czech Republic at Wembley tonight.