Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle feels that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy might be best appointing someone who knows the Premier League as the club’s next manager.

Spurs are yet to confirm a new manager at the helm and have failed to land a number of potential candidates.

Tottenham have seen talks with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso fail to end successfully, as they continue their pursuit to find a manager to take the reins.

Hoddle believes that Spurs chairman Levy must change his approach with regards to the managerial appointment at Tottenham and start looking at managers who know the Premier League.

The Tottenham legend went on to insist that Brighton boss Graham Potter may have the potential to take up the vacant managerial position after doing an impressive job with the Seagulls over the last two years.

“I’m still scratching my head to see where Levy’s going to go”, Hoddle told Betfair.

“I wonder if he’d be better going to someone who’s been in the Premier League, knows the Premier League.

“That might work better than going for a foreign manager.

“Graham Potter at Brighton has done a great job, but whether he can cope with the pressure is another thing.

“Only Daniel Levy knows and I get the feeling he’s chasing his tail at the moment.”

With the summer transfer window now ongoing, Levy will be looking to get a new manager in at Spurs as soon as possible.