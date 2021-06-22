Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make a decision on a new manager this week, but are working hard to keep their talks with candidates under wraps, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told talkSPORT.

The north London club’s managerial search since sacking Jose Mourinho has been nothing short of shambolic, with the club still looking to bring in someone.

They failed with an attempt to bring back Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte rejected them after holding talks over a potential move.

They tore up an agreement with Paulo Fonseca to pursue Gennaro Gattuso, only to abandon their interest following a backlash from some Spurs supporters and members of their own board.

Tottenham are in talks with several candidates but are working hard to make sure that it is kept under wraps.

Spurs are mindful of the public relations nightmare they have been through over the last few weeks and are keen to make sure that their search for a new manager stays away from the public glare.

There are several names on their shortlist at the moment but they are expected to make a concrete decision on their new manager this week.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici is said to be leading the chase and is looking to get the club’s managerial pursuit back on track.