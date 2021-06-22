West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal has revealed that playing regular football in the Premier League has helped him handle the responsibility of representing his country in the European Championship.

The Czech defender joined West Ham from Slavia Prague in the summer of 2020 and went on to make 34 appearances for the Hammers in the league in the recently concluded campaign.

The 28-year-old’s displays in West Ham colours earned him a spot in his country’s squad for Euro 2020 and he played the full 90 minutes for the Czech Republic in their opening games against Scotland and Croatia.

Coufal suggested that the Premier League is home to the best players in the world and stated that the experience of playing in the top flight has helped him handle the pressure of representing his country in the European Championship.

The West Ham full-back, who contributed seven assists for his team-mates in the league in the 2020/21 campaign, also insists that he improves every time he steps on the pitch to play in the Premier League.

Asked if the experience of playing in England with West Ham helped him prepare for the European Championships, Coufal told his club’s official site: “Of course, because the best players in the world play here in the Premier League, so every match helped me and every experience from the Premier League could be very good for me, so I’m happy I could be here.

“When I go with the national team, I feel the guys look for some help from me so I feel more responsibility for my team and for my players.”

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Coufal can make on the pitch when the Czech Republic square off against England in the European Championship tonight.