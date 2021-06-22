Fenerbache defender Attila Szalai is on the radar of a host of clubs, while West Ham United have seen a bid for the 23-year-old rejected, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Hammers boss David Moyes has Europa League football on the agenda for his side in the upcoming campaign and wants to strengthen his squad this summer.

A host of players have been linked with a move to the London Stadium and Moyes is keen on landing Hungary international Szalai to increase his defensive options.

The Hammers have gone in with an offer for the defender, however Szalai’s side Fenerbahce have wasted little time in rejecting it.

The Turkish giants are keen not to sell Szalai this summer and want to keep hold of him.

However, they could be tested again for the centre-back as a host of clubs are claimed to be keeping tabs on his situation in Istanbul.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will go in with a fresh bid for Szalai in an attempt to force Fenerbahce to sell.

Fenerbahce only signed Szalai in the January transfer window earlier this year, snapping him up from Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in Hungary’s 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with France on Saturday.