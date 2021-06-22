Declan Rice is warming up to the idea of leaving West Ham United this summer, with his head being turned, despite the Irons securing Europa League qualification, according to Eurosport.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium last summer, with Chelsea said to be keen to acquire his services.

Rice ended up staying put and went on to help West Ham break their Premier League points tally and secure Europa League qualification in the 2020/21 season.

With the Hammers qualifying for Europe, there has been a feeling that the England international could continue with David Moyes’ side at least for next season.

However, it is claimed that Rice has had his head turned and is now warming up to the idea of putting an end to his eight-year association with West Ham.

Rice is said to be increasingly open to the idea of leaving West Ham this summer and is interested in pursuing a transfer to a bigger club.

While Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool have all been linked with the Englishman recently, Chelsea are thought to be the most likely destination.

It remains to be seen if the Blues or any other club can negotiate a deal with West Ham, however, as they now value the youngster at over £70m.

It is also said that Rice will look for more than £150,000-a-week in wages if he moves clubs this summer.