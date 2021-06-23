AC Milan are considering Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer as a potential option to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, it has been claimed in Italy.

Following another underwhelming season, Spurs are looking to dip in the transfer talent pool to bolster their squad and RB Leipzig star Sabitzer is among the players linked with a move to north London.

The Austrian scored eight goals and registered four assists in 27 outings from midfield in the last Bundesliga campaign for RB Leipzig, which has caught the eye of Tottenham.

However, Spurs are not alone in their admiration for Sabitzer, as according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Serie A giants AC Milan also have him in their sights.

The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a replacement for Calhanoglu, who has joined rivals Inter, and Sabitzer is among the names they are considering.

Sabitzer is currently not at the top of AC Milan’s transfer wish list but remains on their radar, while Tottenham continue to crank up their efforts in the transfer market.

The 27-year-old is currently representing Austria in the European Championship and has made it clear he will only think about his future after the tournament.

Spurs are still continuing their search for a new boss but football managing director Fabio Paratici is in place to oversee the club’s transfer business.