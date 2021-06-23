Anderlecht are in talks for the signature of Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgian giants have a solid relationship with Manchester City and had Lukas Nmecha on loan last season from the Premier League champions.

Nmecha has confirmed that he will not extend his stay in Belgium, but Anderlecht are on the lookout for another young talent from Manchester City.

Anderlecht have identified 19-year-old centre-back Harwood-Bellis as a potential target for the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgian outfit are pushing ahead with their pursuit of the player and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, talks are under way for his signature.

Anderlecht are hopeful of convincing Manchester City to let the young defender to move to Belgium this summer.

Vincent Kompany likes the young centre-back and is keen to add the youngster to his squad in the coming weeks.

Anderlecht are looking to send him on loan and will look to convince Manchester City that Harwood-Bellis will develop at the club.

He has a contract until 2024 and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.