Brighton & Hove Albion have not received an approach for Graham Potter amidst talk of Tottenham Hotspur being interested in him, according to The Argus.

Potter has impressed during his first two seasons at Brighton through his commitment to good football and has managed to keep the club in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old has been linked with jobs in the higher echelons of the Premier League through his showing at Brighton.

Potter is claimed to be a manager that Tottenham’s players respect and he has been linked with being a possible candidate for Spurs’ vacant managerial role.

But it has been claimed Brighton have not received an approach from any club for Potter thus far.

The Seagulls are calm about their manager’s future and are not losing sleep over the prospect of losing him.

Potter has four years left to run on his contract and it would take a considerable compensation fee to extract him out of Brighton.

Brighton are not surprised that their manager has been linked with the manager’s job at Tottenham.