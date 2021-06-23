West Ham United linked defender James Tarkowski is expected to stay at Burnley next season and leave the club on a free transfer next year, according to The Athletic.

Tarkowski wanted to leave Burnley last summer when West Ham showed serious interest in taking him to the London Stadium.

But Burnley stood firm on their high valuation of the defender and rejected multiple bids from the Hammers to keep him at the club last season.

He is set to enter the final 12 months of his Burnley contract and West Ham are believed to be interested again in signing the defender.

But it has been claimed that Tarkowski is likely to stay at Burnley next season and see out the rest of his contract.

There are several clubs in the Premier League who are interested in signing the defender this summer.

But it is unclear whether in the current climate any club would agree to meet Burnley’s valuation of the 28-year-old centre-back.

Tarkowski is believed to be calm with the fact that he will stay one more year at Turf Moor.

As a free agent next summer, the defender is likely to have more options on his table given his Premier League experience.