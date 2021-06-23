Celtic have gone in with a bid for Bologna defender Aaron Hickey as they hunt a left-back, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Hoops are in the midst of a rebuilding process under new boss Ange Postecoglou and are keen on reinforcing their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Celtic see left-back as a priority position that needs bolstering this summer and have zeroed in on Bologna star Hickey as a top target.

And the Glasgow giants have tabled a €3.5m bid for the full-back, which they will hope can do the trick.

It has been claimed that Bologna are looking for a fee around the €4.6m and the Hoops are waiting to hear back from the Italians over Hickey.

Hickey was part of Celtic’s Under-17s before he joined Hearts, where he broke into the senior team.

The 19-year-old left Scotland for Bologna in September 2020 and has continued his development in Serie A.

Glasgow-born Hickey could now be looking at a homecoming this summer with a potential return to Celtic Park on the cards.