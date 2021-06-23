Former Lazio star Massimo Piscedda has advised the Serie A outfit to sign Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta as a replacement for Inter linked Manuel Lazzari.

The summer transfer window is in full swing and clubs across Europe are focused on bolstering their squads ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Italian champions Inter are increasingly resigned to losing Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea this summer and are now on the lookout for a replacement.

Lazio could turn out to be losers in Hakimi’s move away from Inter, with the Seria A champions eyeing Lazzari to replace the Morocco international.

However, former Lazio star Piscedda has a solution in mind and has advised Maurizio Sarri’s side to bring in Chelsea wing-back Zappacosta as Lazzari’s replacement.

“I consider him a good player but not irreplaceable“, Piscedda told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“There is a replacement on the market.

“The one I would choose is Zappacosta.“

Zappacosta, who has only one more year remaining on his Chelsea contract, has been linked with a move away from London this summer, with clubs in Italy said to be interested.