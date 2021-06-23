Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told director of football Victor Orta to do his best to land three players, it has been claimed.

Bielsa is keen for Leeds to strengthen his squad ahead of the club reporting back for pre-season and Orta was hoping to have some business done before the end of June.

The ongoing European Championship may be complicating matters, but Bielsa is keen for three players to be signed and has told Orta, according to Turkish journalist Talha Arslan, to make them a priority.

Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai is a player that Bielsa is claimed to have asked for, while he also wants left-back Javi Galan, who is on the books at Huesca in Spain.

Bielsa has zeroed in on attacker Ben Brereton too.

Brereton is in action at the Copa America with Chile and the Blackburn Rovers attacker has made an impact.

He scored his first goal for Chile on his first start when he netted against Bolivia, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 win on 18th June.

Orta is likely to be working overtime in a bid to make sure Bielsa is handed new recruits he is happy to work with as he prepares Leeds for the challenge of next season.