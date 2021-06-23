Liverpool have denied involvement in Sporting Lisbon signing Ghanaian teenager Issahaku Abdul Fatawu this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has joined Sporting Lisbon from Ghanaian outfit Steadfast FC and is rated as a top talent.

There are suggestions that Liverpool have a stake in the teenager joining the Portuguese giants in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been suggested that the Reds agreed to a deal worth £1.5m to sign Fatawu from Steadfast and have immediately loaned him out to Sporting Lisbon.

But Liverpool have completely rubbished the claims and stressed that they are in no way involved in the transfer.

As he is an Under-18 player from outside Europe, Liverpool cannot sign him, according to the regulations.

They deny any involvement and Fatawu has joined Sporting Lisbon on a permanent transfer this summer.

To stay away from controversy, the Reds have distanced themselves from the youngster’s move to Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Liverpool have invested in young players in recent years but Fatawu is not one of those youngsters.