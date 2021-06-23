Liverpool target Kamaldeen Sulemana is currently in Amsterdam and is expected to join Dutch giants Ajax.

The 19-year-old, who is on the books at Danish side Nordsjaelland, is rated as a big talent and has attracted interest from a host of big clubs this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been heavily linked with Sulemana, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the winger.

Ajax though are poised to win the race and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, he is currently in Amsterdam.

The Dutch club are looking to iron out the final details of the Ghana international’s transfer and if they can do so he is tipped to sign a contract before the weekend.

It is claimed that Ajax will pay around the €15m mark to sign Sulemana.

One of the final obstacles Ajax are ironing out is the agent commission, which has not yet been agreed.

Sulemana clocked 30 appearances last season, scoring ten times and providing eight assists for his team-mates.