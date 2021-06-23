Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on 19-year-old Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie this summer.

The teenage defender has been earning rave reviews with his performances for Argentinian outfit CA Talleres in South America.

The tales of his showings in Argentina have reached European shores as well and several clubs across the Atlantic are keeping tabs on him.

Real Betis and Atletico Madrid are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Hincapie in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Diario de Sevilla, Newcastle have also been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him.

Newcastle’s South American scouts have alerted the club about the defender’s talent and the club are now considering signing him.

Hincapie also has offers to stay in South America with several Brazilian clubs interested in signing him as well.

The 19-year-old is a big talent and has already earned two international caps for Ecuador despite his tender years.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle push the boat out for him to beat his suitors from La Liga this summer.