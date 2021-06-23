Paris Saint-Germain are confident of signing Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi and want to get the deal over the line for the Inter star by the end of the week.

Hakimi has been linked with a move away from Inter, with the newly-crowned Italian champions willing to part ways with the player amidst financial constraints.

Chelsea and PSG have been trying to take advantage of Inter’s financial situation to lure the Morocco international to their respective clubs.

The Blues have been looking to bring Hakimi’s transfer fee down by offering Inter a player-plus-cash deal, but the Nerazzurri only want money for the wing-back.

PSG, however, have already agreed personal terms with former Real Madrid star and are now edging closer to striking a deal with Inter, having offered over €70m.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 giants are increasingly confident of landing Hakimi and want to get the deal over the line by the end of the week.

Hakimi, whose wife is keen on a move to Paris, is looking likely to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side this summer, with Chelsea set to miss out.

However, it remains to be seen if there is a late twist in the story and if the Blues will make another attempt to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge.